JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Price Target to €58.00

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($69.66) to €58.00 ($65.17) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HDELY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

HDELY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 136,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,320. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

