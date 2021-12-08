Canadian Natural Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 60,376 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,190% compared to the average volume of 2,636 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 361.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.17. 217,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.