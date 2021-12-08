Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $226.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $186.87 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.95.

