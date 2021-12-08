Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 627 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $43,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,186,355,000 after acquiring an additional 676,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,157,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,395,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,869 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,473,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,902,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average is $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.