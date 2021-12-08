Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to report $5.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.05 million and the lowest is $5.03 million. Phunware reported sales of $2.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $10.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 million to $10.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 248.37% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

PHUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Phunware from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Phunware by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phunware by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PHUN traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 693,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,564,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 13.28. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

