Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to post sales of $2.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.11 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COMM. Zacks Investment Research cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

COMM stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.14. 187,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,764. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. CommScope has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CommScope by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.