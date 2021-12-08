UBS Group Lowers Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Price Target to 2,150.00

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from 2,170.00 to 2,150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VTXPF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,663.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTXPF remained flat at $$31.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.46. Victrex has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $36.50.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

