Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $60.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.60.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. 535,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,332,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $42.39 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -904.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

