Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 849 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $397.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,327,180. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.35 and its 200-day moving average is $367.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.