Snowball Market Capitalization Tops $4.30 Million (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001285 BTC on exchanges. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $58,982.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Snowball has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,375.13 or 0.08621417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00062190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00080096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,363.10 or 0.99243051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,313,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,590,926 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

