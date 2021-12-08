Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Raised to C$75.50 at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.50 to C$75.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:HDIUF remained flat at $$32.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

