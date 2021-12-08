iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $469.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,957. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

