James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.5% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 99,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 59,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.7% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 25.5% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.07. 682,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,909,473. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

