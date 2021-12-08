James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 3,760 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Facebook by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 621.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 146.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

FB traded up $7.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,890,727. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $919.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock worth $541,049,646. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

