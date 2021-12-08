Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 428 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,562,000 after buying an additional 124,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.87. The stock had a trading volume of 40,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,640. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $89.72 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

