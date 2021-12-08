Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Lifted by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 140.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $204.29. The company had a trading volume of 61,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.41 and a 200-day moving average of $209.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.11 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

