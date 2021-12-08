KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Shares of KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 187000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14.

KDA Group Company Profile (CVE:KDA)

KDA Group Inc offers solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Cannabis. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, online and in-class training for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants, human resource and crisis management consulting services, private health services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for KDA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.