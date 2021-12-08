DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 70,078 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 627,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,078 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $143,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY stock opened at $245.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $146.91 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.71.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

