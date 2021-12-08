Bonfida (FIDA) Price Down 16.7% This Week

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Bonfida has a market cap of $336.32 million and $2.26 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonfida coin can currently be purchased for $7.50 or 0.00014867 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bonfida has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00058290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,348.77 or 0.08618752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00080510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,596.48 or 1.00276275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Bonfida Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,832,825 coins and its circulating supply is 44,832,825 coins. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonfida directly using US dollars.

