Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

SANM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Sanmina stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,157. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19. Sanmina has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,479,000 after purchasing an additional 310,760 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Sanmina by 18.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after acquiring an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,246,000 after acquiring an additional 173,041 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,716,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sanmina by 36.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

