Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Cousins Properties posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 24,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,044. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $40.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,765,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth about $14,669,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 222.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

