Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

ORLA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.58. 904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,876. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -41.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Orla Mining by 569.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orla Mining by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Orla Mining by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Orla Mining by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,092,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 397,086 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

