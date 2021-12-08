Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.
ORLA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.58. 904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,876. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -41.64.
Orla Mining Company Profile
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.