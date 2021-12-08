CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.410-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $885 million-$897 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.93 million.CarGurus also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.300 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.70.

CARG stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,287. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,567,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 743,170 shares of company stock valued at $25,897,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CarGurus stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

