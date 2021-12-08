AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $121.51 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $122.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.99. The company has a market cap of $214.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.