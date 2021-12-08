Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.63. 3,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $374.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

