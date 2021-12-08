Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 7.6% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after buying an additional 22,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942,851 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.37. 241,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,626,035. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

