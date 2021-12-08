Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $787,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,027 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,206 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 26.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Oracle by 13.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.30. The stock had a trading volume of 110,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,251,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average is $88.48. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.