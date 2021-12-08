Spendcoin (SPND) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $723.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 8th. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00044770 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.47 or 0.00219656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.