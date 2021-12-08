BitCapitalVendor Market Cap Tops $324,511.54 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 27.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 8th. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $324,511.54 and $27,003.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 52.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00044770 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.47 or 0.00219656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

