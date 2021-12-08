Zacks: Brokerages Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 2.9% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 8.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.9% in the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,138. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

