Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report sales of $327.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.50 million to $460.50 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $143.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $958.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $918.20 million to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIMO. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

SIMO stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.26. 15,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,188. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.07. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $88.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

