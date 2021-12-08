Analysts Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT at $61.70

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 29,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,730. Upwork has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.16 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $228,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $68,225.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,513 shares of company stock worth $12,115,973. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Upwork by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,203 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Upwork in the second quarter worth about $87,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,144,000 after buying an additional 1,117,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,160,000 after buying an additional 854,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Upwork by 1,775.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after buying an additional 571,226 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

