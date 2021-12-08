eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.19 million.eGain also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,814. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $333.03 million, a P/E ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 0.41. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGAN. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eGain has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of eGain by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of eGain by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of eGain by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

