Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 648 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,097,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $263.62 billion, a PE ratio of -44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

