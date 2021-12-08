Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $430.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $148.99 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

