CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,052 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $92.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

