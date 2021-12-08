Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,893 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.65. The company had a trading volume of 87,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

