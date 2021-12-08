Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $170.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.19 and its 200-day moving average is $158.62. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $113.79 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,389 shares of company stock worth $31,055,080. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

