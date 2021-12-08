SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives $16.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCWX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

SecureWorks stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. 640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,252. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 822,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 167,753 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 683,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 134,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 100,901 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

