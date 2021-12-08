$0.41 EPS Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $710,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 13.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 181.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 102,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

