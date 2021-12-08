Xuez (XUEZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $58,274.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Xuez coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Xuez has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Xuez has a market cap of $74,877.01 and $58,274.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xuez alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000493 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000716 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xuez Profile

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,187,150 coins and its circulating supply is 4,220,716 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Xuez Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xuez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xuez and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.