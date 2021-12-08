Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $30.47 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 14.4% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

