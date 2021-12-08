Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $9.73 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 35.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $312,784,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citigroup by 79.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after buying an additional 2,739,209 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Citigroup by 97.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,061,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,338,000 after buying an additional 2,001,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $94,962,008,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.62.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

