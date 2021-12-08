Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.77 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$4.020 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.95. 10,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,910. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.45. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $2,794,585.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,458 shares of company stock worth $8,025,751. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

