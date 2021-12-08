Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$1.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.02 billion-$7.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.03 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.480-$5.580 EPS.

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.34. 68,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,496. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.13 and its 200 day moving average is $103.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.47.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

