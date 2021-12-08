QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Reduced by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.7% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,796,000 after acquiring an additional 251,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after acquiring an additional 410,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,618,000 after acquiring an additional 181,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $183.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.22. The company has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.