Western Financial Corporation Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Western Financial Corporation decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Alphabet by 43.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,945.39 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,861.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2,709.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

