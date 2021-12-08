Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading Up 8.3%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) was up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 79,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,670,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GENI shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $52,251,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $50,833,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $42,134,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

