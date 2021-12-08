Spire Wealth Management Buys 4,197 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $152.19. 66,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,714,040. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $152.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

