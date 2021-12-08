Columbus Macro LLC Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.69. 156,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,409,615. The company has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.